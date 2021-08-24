President says Mangala was an honored politician

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says former Minister Mangala Samaraweera was an honored politician.

The President said he was saddened over the death of Samaraweera.

Samaraweera passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo today.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the sudden demise of Mangala Samaraweera, a former Minister of the United National Party and a former Member of Parliament, an honored politician who made a significant contribution to the Sri Lankans by launching great transformations in the course of Sri Lankan politics. I express my deepest condolences on his passing,” the President said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that he was also deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of his friend and colleague Mangala Samaraweera.

“Today we have lost a great leader, a man who loved this nation. I thank him for his service to #lka. My condolences to his family. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbhana,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, United National Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Chandrika Kumaratunga were among several politicians who expressed condolences over Samaraweera’s death.

Samaraweera was a strong advocate for human rights and democracy.

He served as a Foreign Minister and Finance Minister in the former Government but stepped down from politics last year.

The former Minister continued his fight to protect human rights and democracy until his death. (Colombo Gazette)