A minor earth tremor was recorded in the Hambantota area late this evening.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said that the tremor was recorded in Hambantota and Thanamalwila.

The tremor was recorded at 2.0 in the Richter Scale in Hambantota and 2.5 in the Yala Block 01.

There were no reports of any damage to property. (Colombo Gazette)