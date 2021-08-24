Mangala Samaraweera dies after contracting Covid

Former Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera has died after contracting Covid.

He passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The former Minister was 65-years old at the time of his death.

The former Minister had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital a few days after he tested positive for the virus.

Samaraweera was a strong advocate for human rights and democracy.

He served as a Foreign Minister and Finance Minister in the former Government but stepped down from politics last year.

The former Minister continued his fight to protect human rights and democracy until his death. (Colombo Gazette)

One of his last interviews: