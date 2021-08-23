US and Sri Lanka discuss future of bilateral relationship

The United States and Sri Lanka discussed the future of the bilateral relationship between both countries.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz called on Foreign Minister Professor G.L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Foreign Minister Peiris thanked the United States for the assistance extended to combat COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the environmental and socio-economic impact of the MV X-Press Pearl disaster and sought further cooperation.

Foreign Minister Peiris welcomed the recent tripartite Letter of Cooperation between the EDB, the USAID and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce under the PARTNER programme to offer training for Development Officers of the EDB. He also welcomed private sector investments from the United States in Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage and senior officers of the US Embassy and the Foreign Ministry were also present at the meeting.

Other bilateral matters, including convening of US-Sri Lanka Partnership Dialogue, Joint Commission of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement and US- Sri Lanka Sectoral Dialogues were also discussed in detail. (Colombo Gazette)