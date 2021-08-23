Sri Lanka requests China for liquid oxygen to meet urgent demand

Sri Lanka has requested China for liquid oxygen to meet the urgent demand in the country.
The request was made during a meeting between the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris.
While thanking the Government of China for the continued support provided to Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris discussed priorities for enhancing the relations between the two countries across the full spectrum during the meeting held with the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, the Foreign Ministry said today.
Ambassador Zhenhong extended sincere felicitations to the Foreign Minister on his new role and reiterated China’s continued commitment to assist the socio-economic development in Sri Lanka as well as the COVID-19 mitigating efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka.
The discussions centered on COVID-19 cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, economic development, poverty eradication and multilateral cooperation. In particular, the Foreign Minister Peiris requested China’s assistance for the immediate supply of liquid oxygen to meet the increasing demand.
State Minister for Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya and the Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage were associated with the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)
Why can’t you get it from corrupt India? They are your big brothers. China should not help the corrupt people to be alive. According Daily Mirror, the hospital staff bribe Rs 1000 from relatives for opening the body bag to identify a dead person. Politicians are unbelievably corrupt. The government workers work only few hours. Teachers teach little as possible at school, so they can make extra money from tuition classes. The police and customs officers take bribes. Whole South Asia revolves taking bribe. China should ask the leaders to admit the failed system in South Asia before helping them.