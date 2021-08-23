Sri Lanka requests China for liquid oxygen to meet urgent demand

Sri Lanka has requested China for liquid oxygen to meet the urgent demand in the country.

The request was made during a meeting between the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris.

While thanking the Government of China for the continued support provided to Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris discussed priorities for enhancing the relations between the two countries across the full spectrum during the meeting held with the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Ambassador Zhenhong extended sincere felicitations to the Foreign Minister on his new role and reiterated China’s continued commitment to assist the socio-economic development in Sri Lanka as well as the COVID-19 mitigating efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka.

The discussions centered on COVID-19 cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, economic development, poverty eradication and multilateral cooperation. In particular, the Foreign Minister Peiris requested China’s assistance for the immediate supply of liquid oxygen to meet the increasing demand.

State Minister for Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya and the Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage were associated with the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)