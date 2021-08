More Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka today, officials said.

Officials said that 76,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today.

The vaccines, which were purchased by Sri Lanka, arrived on a Qatar Airways cargo plane.

Officials said that the vaccines were transported to a special storage facility managed by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation. (Colombo Gazette)