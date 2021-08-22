UAE to approve tourist visas for Sri Lankan passport holders

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Sri Lankan passport holders to obtain tourists visas if they have not been to the country in the last 14 days.

Passengers carrying passports of India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Uganda with tourist visas can be accepted if they have not entered or been in those countries in the last 14 days, Gulf News quoted flydubai as saying.

PCR requirements will be based on the country of departure, the website said.

Procedures for UAE residents and visitors arriving in Dubai: