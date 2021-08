The Chief Secretary of the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Ananda Palitha, has been granted bail.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday and was produced before court today.

Ananda Palitha was arrested over a statement he made warning of a fuel shortage.

Large queues were seen outside petrol stations yesterday after the public feared there would be a fuel shortage. (Colombo Gazette)