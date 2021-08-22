RAT tests carried out on people violating lockdown in Jaffna

Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were carried out on people violating the lockdown in Jaffna today.

Officials said that health workers carried out the RAT tests on the streets of Jaffna.

“Police and Army are on the streets urging everyone to stay indoors. The purpose of this quarantine curfew is to ensure peoples safety and to stop the spread. Please be responsible,” Coordinating Secretary to the Prime Minister.,” the Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary G. Cassilingham tweeted.

The Police have been instructed to crackdown on anyone violating the 10-day lockdown which came into effect on Friday night.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had advised the Police to strictly enforce the law against anyone violating the lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown was declared from 10pm on Friday till 4am on Monday 30th August.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that all essential services will function as normal. (Colombo Gazette)