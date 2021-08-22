Number of daily infections in Sri Lanka exceeds 4000 August 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Viber The number of daily Covid infections in Sri Lanka exceeded the 4000 mark for the first time today. The Health Ministry said that 4,282 people were found to be infected so far today. (Colombo Gazette)
Finally getting closer to releasing the real data!?
Now give a detailed area map so that people will be more cautious avoiding high density areas and follow Covid19 guidelines.
3 week lockdown to ensure the spread can be significantly reduced and prevent our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.
Ensure that you make available any requirements our healthcare workers and hospitals need.