All Dedicated Economic Centers will be kept open for two days this week only for wholesale trading.

State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa said that Dedicated Economic Centers around the country will be kept open on Tuesday (24 August) and Wednesday (25 August).

He said that the Dedicated Economic Centers will be open only for wholesale trading and not for the public.

An islandwide lockdown is currently in force till 30th August. (Colombo Gazette)