Police to crackdown on anyone violating lockdown

The Police are to crackdown on anyone violating the 10-day lockdown which came into effect last night.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had advised the Police to strictly enforce the law against anyone violating the lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown was declared from 10pm last night till 4am on Monday 30th August.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that all essential services will function as normal.

Pharmacies and the apparel sector will also continue to operate.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of the consequences the public will need to face if a longer lockdown is enforced.

Addressing the nation last night, the President said that he agreed to enforce a brief lockdown.

However, he said that if a longer lockdown is enforced in future then the public will need to be prepared to make sacrifices.

He noted that a lockdown will damage the economy, including the tourism sector which is trying to revive. (Colombo Gazette)