List of activities permitted during lockdown published by Health Ministry

A list of activities permitted during the lockdown has been published by the Health Ministry.

A lockdown is currently in force in Sri Lanka till 30th August.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that one person per house will be allowed to step out for a specific purpose.

Health services will continue to operate while banks and bakeries will also operate.

Grocery shops and supermarkets will operate delivery services.

Local Government authorities will also be allowed to operate. (Colombo Gazette)