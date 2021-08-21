Imam Association J&K organizes interactive session in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS): Imam Association Jammu and Kashmir organized an interactive session with the students of Darul Uloom Imam E Azam Jaggerpora area of Kupwara in which more than six dozen students participated.

In his address, Chairman of Imam Association Hilal Ahmad Lone said that it’s the responsibility of religious personalities and Imams to look after the society in all the aspects, so that our youth doesn’t get trapped in any illegal or anti national activities.

He urged all the students present there to work for the peace and de-radicalization of the youth and other issues faced by the society.

Later Hilal Lone assured the students present there of full cooperation in the matters and also announced that Imam Association will donate one computer to the Darul Uloom.

On the occasion Chairman Hilal Ahmed Lone donated a laptop to the students to help them get the latest education possible.

