Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crosses the 7000 mark August 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Viber The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 7000 mark today. The Health Ministry said that another 198 deaths were confirmed today. Accordingly, the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 7,183 today. (Colombo Gazette)
The government will get in trouble with their own voters when they realize they have been buying lower quality Chinese vaccines Sinopharm at a higher price 15$ including kickbacks for themselves while a better quality AstraZeneca is just 6.50$!
Not only are they greedy to a point of working in kickbacks on lifesaving vaccinations but they are also buying the worst vaccines in the market that will lead to more deaths among the vaccinated population!
Doesn’t this stupid government listen to the medical experts!???
Does this indicate that these are social vultures thriving on the carcass of the dead?
How many low life scum politicians amongst the dead ? We live in hope.