STEMUP Educational Foundation unveils fully-automated Volunteer Management System (VMS)

STEMUP Educational Foundation, the non-profit organization with a focus on furthering Scientific, Technological, Engineering, and Mathematical (STEM) knowledge among Sri Lankan students, has launched a fully-automated Volunteer Management System (VMS).

The foundation has over 1,600 volunteers from professional organisations and universities who help to spread the message of STEM education among the target audience of schoolchildren aged 11-13 years, 14-18 years as well as university students.

The VMS, accessed via volunteers.stemup.lk, allows volunteers to register online by entering their basic background information after which they are allowed to choose their Technical Skills that include ICT based skills such as Programming, Web Development, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and UI/UX as well as non-ICT skills such as HR Management, Entrepreneurship, Security, Finance & Accounting, Management, Teaching and Mentoring. Volunteers can choose to communicate in any of the 3 languages and select any STEMUP program from the Foundation’s expanding list that includes Micro:bit SLUG, CoderDojo Sri Lanka, Machine Learning for Kids, Electronics for Kids, Hour of Code, GameDev Kids, STEM Ambassadors and CareerLink Mentor.

Each VMS-registered volunteer is provided a public profile that can be shared via a URL as well as a private profile for internal purposes. Based on the volunteer’s number of contributions, over time they will be assigned a series of Badges that range from Bronze, Silver and Gold which can be added to their public profile. The VMS Admin verifies and approves all volunteer registrations and assigns projects to volunteers based on a number of criteria. The VMS’ user-friendly layout and enhanced visibility on all available volunteer opportunities makes the volunteer’s life easier.

The VMS also has a Careers Link where volunteers can easily find job opportunities and internships at some of Sri Lanka’s leading organisations and thereby take their careers to the next level. The Careers Link allows any organisation to register to gain access to the STEMUP volunteer team in order to publicize their job vacancies and internship opportunities. As a result of their volunteering experience, STEMUP volunteers are known to be well-rounded individuals with characteristics that include a positive attitude, professionalism, dependability, innovative ideas, problem-solving abilities, teamworking and willingness to learn. Through the VMS, volunteers will also have the chance to join a Mentorship Programme where they can mentor others in areas such as building a start-up or finding a suitable job.

Prabhath Mannapperuma – Director of STEMUP Educational Foundation stated, “We are proud to launch the STEMUP Volunteer Management System. It was co-developed in partnership with Impact IT Solutions. This system will allow volunteers to easily register, pick projects to volunteer for based on their area of expertise and availability, track their progress and be rewarded with Badges that will portray their position in the STEMUP volunteer team. Additionally, with the Career Link they will be able to further their careers by applying for vacancies at Sri Lanka’s leading organisations. Meanwhile, organisations can access some of the most employable individuals in the country by registering and posting their employment opportunities on the VMS.”

The STEMUP Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire and engage students to become interested in pursuing Scientific, Technological, Engineering, and Mathematical (STEM) degrees and careers. The organization’s mission is fulfilled through the programs and resources they offer to the South Asian community. The Foundation has educational opportunities and resources for all. Most of its resources are also offered free-of-charge as a part of the vision of becoming a national model for passionate support for STEM education.