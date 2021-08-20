Norway seeks to increase investments in Sri Lanka

Norway is seeking to increase investments in Sri Lanka.

Norwegian Ambassador Trine Jøranli Eskedal called on Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, the Norwegian Embassy in Sri Lanka said today.

The discussion focused on ways to increase Norwegian investments in Sri Lanka, the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as pathways for economic recovery in the coming years.

The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on Sri Lanka’s successful vaccination drive and expressed hope that tourism could resume as soon as the Covid-situation permits. She also highlighted the challenges of negative economic growth and high unemployment faced by many countries in light of Covid-19, and how Norway has tackled these challenges.

The discussion also focused on the President’s plans to increase investments in renewable energy in Sri Lanka and pathways to achieve this.

Ms. Hilde Berg-Hansen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy, and P. M. Amza, Acting Additional Secretary- Foreign Ministry, Anton Perera, Co- Secretary -Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation, and Milinda Rajapaksa, Director General, Media Center for National Development were also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)