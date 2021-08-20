Lockdown declared from tonight till 30th August

A nationwide lockdown has been declared from 10pm tonight till Monday 30th August.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that all essential services will function as normal.

“I sincerely request all #lka citizens to adhere to the law and stay home,” the Minister tweeted.

State Minister Channa Jayasumana earlier said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had agreed to a request from the Chief Prelates.

He said that the President will make a special statement on the matter.

Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters had urged the President to enforce a lockdown.

The Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, the Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabhidhana Thero and the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter, the Venerable Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagnananda Thero have raised concerns over the situation in the country.

They had urged the President to follow the advise of health experts and impose a lockdown.

Meanwhile, 10 political parties affiliated with the Government had also urged the President to enforce a lockdown.

Government Ministers and members Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and A. L. M. Athaullah are among those who have called for a lockdown. (Colombo Gazette)