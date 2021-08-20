GR warns of consequences if longer lockdown enforced

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today warned of the consequences the public will need to face if a longer lockdown is enforced.

Addressing the nation, the President said that he agreed to enforce a brief lockdown from tonight (Friday).

However, he said that if a longer lockdown is enforced in future then the public will need to be prepared to make sacrifices.

He noted that a lockdown will damage the economy, including the tourism sector which is trying to revive.

The President called on the public to understand the situation the country is facing and help defeat the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)