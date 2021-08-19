Price of a loaf of bread to be increased

The price of a loaf of bread is to be increased by Rs. 5 with effect from Monday (August 23).

All-Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association said a decision has been taken to increase the price of a loaf of bread.

The President of the All-Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association N.K Jayawardena said that they are unable to cope with the increase in the price of raw materials.

He said the Government failed to provide them with concessions.

As a result, apart from the price of a loaf of bread, the price of other bakery products will also be increased from next week.

The price of other bakery products will be increased by Rs 10 while the price of a kilo of cake will be increased by Rs 100. (Colombo Gazette)