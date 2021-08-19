President under pressure to shut down the country

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been put under pressure to shut down the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Leading Buddhist monks and some political parties affiliated with the Government have demanded a lockdown.

Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters have urged the President to enforce one-week lockdown.

The Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, the Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabhidhana Thero and the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter, the Venerable Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagnananda Thero have raised concerns over the situation in the country.

They have urged the President to follow the advise of health experts and impose a lockdown.

Meanwhile, 10 political parties affiliated with the Government have also urged the President to enforce a lockdown.

Government Ministers and members Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and A. L. M. Athaullah are among those who have called for a lockdown. (Colombo Gazette)