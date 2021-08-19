Covid patients receiving treatment at home to be categorised

Covid patients receiving treatment at home in the Western Province are to be categorised, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

NOCPCO said that Covid patients in the Western Province have been urged to send an SMS to 1904 mentioning their name, age, NIC number, address and health condition.

Such patients will be classified as those with (A) breathing difficulties, (B) with fever and (C) symptomatic patients.

NOCPCO will forward the details sent via SMS to the relevant medical teams.

The medical teams will contact the patients through the telephone number 247 and direct them to a treatment facility. (Colombo Gazette)