CH17 with AceConnekt offers a one-stop human capital management solution

CH17 has integrated with AceConnekt, a fully interactive digital portal that allows recruiters and job seekers to communicate quickly and easily, with numerous built-in features to help with the recruiting process.

A state-of-the-art digital platform (www.aceconnekt.com) that will help recruiters navigate a database of jobseekers, profiles of candidates, sort them by experience, job relevance, qualifications, and many more will be a new feature CH17 will offer all its corporate clientele as well as individual cardholders.

We are today at the forefront of providing employee welfare and social benefit solutions to many companies in the apparel, IT/BPM, Healthcare Services, higher education, telecommunications, and chamber bodies. Jumar Preena, CEO said.

I am delighted to work with AceConnekt, who thinks like us and delivers out-of-the-box solutions to customers and clients who are well aware of their requirements, Jumar stated.

What I like most about AceConnekt is, unlike other job sites, they cover all CV formats in one go. These include the digital version, the option to download CVs in PDF format and the ability to upload video CVs. Also, brief clips relevant to the candidate’s experience and the option for jobseekers to continuously update their CVs with ease. Jumar explained.

On one website, AceConnekt provides limitless hiring for every job opportunity at any level, as well as the ability to arrange interviews with the touch of a button. Recruiters will be able to shortlist candidates and examine each candidate’s profile by filtering based on the job specifications.

AceConnekt, Founder, Naomi De Silva, said that she is delighted to work with CH17 Loyalty because of its wide experience in handling HR-related solutions, specializing in employee retention, employee welfare, and employee engagement for several blue-chip companies in several dynamic sectors.

The CH17 team comes up with solutions all the time, excellent customer service and ideal support service for custodians of human capital in large companies, Naomi added

