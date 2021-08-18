Sri Lanka to purchase more Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines

Sri Lanka is to purchase more Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines, the Government said today.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to purchase 9 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 14 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Sinopharm vaccine is manufactured in China and the Pfizer vaccine in the US.

Sri Lanka has already purchased a large stock of Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines. (Colombo Gazette)