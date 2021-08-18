Rishad Bathiudeen further remanded till 1st September

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has been ordered to be further remanded.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered that he be remanded till 1st September.

The order was given when the case was heard today.

Bathiudeen had been arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The former Minister and his brother Riyadh Bathiudeen were arrested in April in connection with the attacks.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over allegations of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The Police claimed they were arrested following extensive investigations. (Colombo Gazette)