Covid guidelines amended imposing more restrictions

The coronavirus health guidelines have been amended imposing more restrictions with effect from today.

According to the amended guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena, only one person can leave the house from today, unless its for work or medical reasons.

The amended guidelines also orders swimming pools, spas and children’s parks to be closed.

Public transport can accommodate only seated passengers within the provincial limits.

Places of worship cannot conduct congregational gatherings or even meetings for a small number of people.

Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said that the inter-province travel ban will continue. (Colombo Gazette)