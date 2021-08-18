Covid guidelines amended imposing more restrictions

The coronavirus health guidelines have been amended imposing more restrictions with effect from today.
According to the amended guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena, only one person can leave the house from today, unless its for work or medical reasons.
The amended guidelines also orders swimming pools, spas and children’s parks to be closed.
Public transport can accommodate only seated passengers within the provincial limits.
Places of worship cannot conduct congregational gatherings or even meetings for a small number of people.
Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said that the inter-province travel ban will continue. (Colombo Gazette)
Eventually, you will have problem. You can not escape….
Nothing will work, because the people and leaders have the same mindset.
The politicians sell the country to make money, teachers cheat in schools to make money from tuition classes, government workers work only few hours a day, police and customs officers take bribes. Basically, you all cheat and brought on yourselves. You all have the same mindset. So revolution is impossible. The corrupt population should not continue to grow in billions to damage the environment. This is one of the reasons to believe that COVID 19 was man made to eliminate the corrupt population. Therefore, COVID 19 death rate will jump significantly higher in poor countries in the near future.