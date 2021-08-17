Vision Care unveils refurbished Vavuniya branch at a convenient new location

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest eye care solutions provider, declared open its newly-relocated Vavuniya branch recently. The new branch, conveniently-located at No. 52, Jaffna Road, Vavuniya, offers customers better park facilities, a modern look and feel, more interior space, and a wider range of products and services.

As Sri Lanka’s No.1 eye care solutions provider, Vision Care is constantly looking at ways to improve and expand its network of branches with the aim of providing the best quality eye and hearing care solutions to its customer base by delivering superior products and services as well as greater convenience.

The Vavuniya branch consists of state-of-the-art eye care and hearing care equipment that are expertly-handled by Vision Care’s well-trained, highly-experienced professionals. Customers can conveniently channel doctors at the branch for all their eye and hearing care needs.

The branch provides them access to the latest eye care solutions as well as a wide array of impressive, world-renowned brands for sunglasses and frames. They are able to choose from top global eye wear brands for men and women such as Ray Ban, Vogue, Emporio Armani, Polaroid, Vintage, Polarsun, Carrera, and many others.

The branch also offers hearing care solutions from Oticon, one of the world’s most innovative hearing device manufacturers with more than 110 years’ experience in the design and development of hearing aids for adults and children.

Given the pandemic situation in the country, the branch will strictly adhere to all health guidelines specified by the authorities in order to ensure a safe and secure visit for all customers. The Vavuniya branch is the latest Vision Care branch to be refurbished and relocated in this manner. Most recently, the Wellawatte branch underwent a similar revamping. The company intends to continue to upgrade its existing branch network and also add new ones in the future in order to bring Vision Care’s world-class products and services to their customers’ doorstep, thereby enabling them to easily and safely access eye and hearing care of international quality.