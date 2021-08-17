Ranil meets President and calls for All-Party Leaders meeting

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today to discuss the current COVID-19 situation.

They met this morning (17) at the Presidential Secretariat, the UNP said.

Wickremesinghe, who had requested for the meeting, asked that an All-Party Leaders meeting be convened.

He explained that the political leaders could present proposals on containing the spread of the virus. He also added that the UNP has already presented their own set of proposals.

He also highlighted some of the other issues regarding COVID-19 which have been brought to the Party’s attention.

The President had been positive to the request, but there was no confirmation whether the conference will be called for. (Colombo Gazette)