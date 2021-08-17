Opposition claims military officer behind distorted numbers

The opposition claims a military officer is behind the distorted numbers on Covid deaths and infections.

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne told Parliament that a “Major General” has been found to be involved.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP said that the Major General had given less numbers as opposed to the actual number of people who died or were infected from the coronavirus.

Senaratne said that this was the cause for the disparity in the number of people reported dead or infected from Covid.

The opposition Parliamentarian called on the Government to investigate the matter.

He said that giving actual figures will help deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka.

The Parliamentarian quoted health experts as calling for a lockdown or self-imposed lockup to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)