Gajen Ponnambalam tests positive for coronavirus

Tamil National People’s Front leader Gajen Ponnambalam has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ponnambalam tweeted saying he, his wife and daughter has shown symptoms of Covid-19 and got tested.

He said that the results showed that they were infected with the virus.

“Since my wife, daughter and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19 we had ourselves tested. This morning we got the results with positive findings. We would therefore appreciate all those who have been in contact with us recently to have themselves tested and self isolate,” Ponnambalam tweeted.

A number of Parliamentarians have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parliament has also decided to meet only today for this week as a precaution. (Colombo Gazette)