Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley remanded

Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has been ordered to be remanded till 31 August.

He was ordered to be remanded by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Salley had been detained for questioning since March after being arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He was detained to be questioned under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

A pistol manufactured overseas was also found in his vehicle with ammunition.

The Police had said at the time that several complaints had been made with regards to statements made by Azath Salley.

The complaints had been received by the CID and the Police Headquarters.

The Police said that a five member CID team had later been appointed to investigate the statements. (Colombo Gazette)