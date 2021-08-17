Electrodeals launches South East Asia’s largest Dell Concept Store in Colombo

Electrodeals PVT Ltd, one of Sri Lanka’s leading retail solutions providers recently launched South East Asia’s largest Dell Concept Store in Sri Lanka. Electrodeals has joined forces with Dell Technologies to launch this exclusive Concept Store that showcases a wide range of Dell consumer products from PCs and laptops to computer accessories.

Presenting a unique shopping experience, the new Dell Concept Store occupies over 1000 sq. ft. The inviting design of the store lets customers freely and easily browse through a large catalogue of products, compare prices, and even try them out prior to purchase. It also features a separate gaming corner where enthusiasts can explore Dell’s range of gaming-focused offerings and get a feel of the performances offered. The Electrodeals team of experts are on hand to offer advice and help shoppers get to know which products might suit them best.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new Dell concept store, Country Manager – Dell Technologies, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Chrishan Fernando stated, “Electrodeals is a one stop shop to get hands on experience on all our Dell products. Now our consumers can avail exciting deals from this new concept store launched in the heart of Colombo, which is highly accessible to anyone. Dell has been focusing on providing the best possible customer experience and we are confident that this Concept Store trend helps us in realizing that goal. I would like to congratulate Electrodeals for partnering us in this journey to provide a world class experience to our customers.”

Head of Distribution, Client and Enterprise – Dell Technologies, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Aabid Aslam said, “We are indeed proud to launch this masterpiece in Sri Lanka to provide a superior shopping experience to our consumers. This Concept Store will further enhance the customer experience by allowing us to create brand awareness and ensure that our customers can fulfil all their technology requirements at one place.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Concept store, Fahmy Ismail, the Managing Director of Dell Concept Store said, “We are both proud and happy to partner with Dell to launch this exclusive concept store for Dell products. I would like to thank the Dell team for all the support they provided in making this venture a success. We are committed to improve the customers’ experience at all levels by providing best in class customer services and after sales services. Our well trained and experienced sales team and professionally certified service staff would make the customers’ experience a delight.”

The Dell Concept Store, with a car park for up to 20 cars, is located at No. 288, Galle Road, Colombo 04 offering convenient access. The customers can also browse and purchase products through the E-commerce platform of the Dell Concept Store, www.dellshop.lk.