China and Sri Lanka sign RMB 2 Billion deal

China and Sri Lanka have entered into a RMB 2 Billion deal to support Sri Lanka’s coronavirus response and economic revival program.
The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said that the China Development Bank and Sri Lankan Government entered into a RMB 2 Billion (approx LKR 61.5 Billion) Term Facility agreement today (17 Aug).
The agreement was reached on a request made by Sri Lanka to support its COVID-19 response, economic revival, financial stability and livelihood betterment. (Colombo Gazette)
