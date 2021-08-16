Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka suspends all congressional prayers

The Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka has decided to suspend all congressional prayers until further notice.

The Department Of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said that the Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka has decided to stop all congressional prayers and activities including five time Jamath prayers.

The Wakfs Board has also decided to suspend Jummah and Janaza Prayers, Quraan and Nikah Majlis and all other congregational activities in all mosques until further notice.

However, individual prayers will be permitted but only a maximum of 25 persons will be allowed inside a mosque at any given time. (Colombo Gazette)