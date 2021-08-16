Quarantine curfew, regulations to be strictly enforced

The quarantine curfew and all other regulations will be strictly enforced, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that only essential services will be permitted to operate during the overnight curfew.

He also said that the coronavirus regulations will also be strictly enforced around the country.

A quarantine curfew has been declared from 10pm to 4am daily with effect from today.

Wedding functions have also been banned from 17th August until further notice.

The Police Spokesman said that a wedding registration can take place only with the participation of the couple, their parents, witnesses and the marriage registrar.

Meanwhile, only 50 percent of the seating capacity will be permitted at restaurants while social gatherings and events at hotels will not be permitted. (Colombo Gazette)