Parliament decides to meet only one day this week

Parliament has decided to meet only one day this week as a result of the coronavirus situation.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane today (16) decided to hold this week’s sittings only tomorrow (17).

Accordingly, Parliament will convene tomorrow (17) at 10.00am and time will be allotted from 10.00 am to 11.00 am for ‘Questions for Oral Answers’ of the Members of Parliament.

Subsequently, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill, 02 Orders under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act and 02 Resolutions under Section 10 of the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) will be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time from 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm and the Motion at the Adjournment Time moved by the Government will be taken up for debate from 4.50pm to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Monday, September 06 was set aside as the next Sitting Day and that day had been allotted for the Questions for Oral Answers at the previous meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business. (Colombo Gazette)