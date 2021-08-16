Kabul falls to Taliban as President flees

The Taliban ordered their fighters to enter Kabul on Sunday, after earlier holding them back at the outskirts of the city.

They said they were going in to prevent chaos and looting after security forces left parts of the capital.

Footage broadcast by television network Al Jazeera showed fighters inside the presidential palace, brandishing guns.

The Taliban’s advance into Kabul came after President Ghani fled. Details of his whereabouts are not confirmed but Al Jazeera, citing a member of his staff, said he had flown to Tashkent in neighbouring Uzbekistan.

In a Facebook post addressed to Afghan citizens, Mr Ghani said he made the difficult decision to leave to avoid bloodshed in the capital city.