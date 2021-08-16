Hong Kong puts Sri Lanka on high-risk list

Hong Kong has placed Sri Lanka among countries at high-risk as a result of the coronavirus.

The Hong Kong Government announced that the quarantine requirements for persons arriving from 16 countries, including Sri Lanka, will be tightened in view of the latest developments of the COVID-19 epidemic situation. The arrangement will take effect from 0.00am on August 20.

A Government spokesman said that the global COVID-19 epidemic situation is under serious threat from the Delta variant, with acute surges in the number of confirmed cases within a short period of time in many countries.

“Despite large-scale vaccination programmes, many places are also experiencing resurgence of the virus, which poses enormous challenges to our local anti-epidemic efforts. After considering a basket of factors, the Government has decided to upgrade the risk grouping of 16 overseas places to impose more stringent boarding, quarantine and testing requirements on relevant inbound travellers in order to uphold the local barrier against the importation of COVID-19,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Greece, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America will be moved from Group B specified places (medium-risk) to Group A specified places (high-risk).

Australia will be upgraded from Group C specified place (low-risk) to Group B specified place (medium-risk).

Details on the relevant arrangements and the corresponding boarding and compulsory quarantine requirements for respective specified places can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/inbound-travel.html.

The Government will gazette the relevant updated specifications under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation (Cap. 599H) to effect the above measures.

“The Government will continue to closely monitor the epidemic situation of various places and adopt a risk-based approach taking into account a basket of factors, including public health considerations (such as epidemic situations in particular places, testing rates, vaccination rates, volume of travellers and actual imported cases), as well as other local socio-economic factors, and will adjust the boarding, quarantine and testing requirements for persons arriving at Hong Kong from relevant places based on the risk levels as the situation warrants,” the Government spokesman said. (Colombo Gazette)