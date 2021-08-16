G.L gets Foreign, Keheliya Health and Dinesh Education in Cabinet reshuffle

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

G.L Peiris has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister, Keheliya Rambukwella as the new Health Minister and Dinesh Gunawardena as the new Minister of Education in a Cabinet reshuffle today.

Former Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi was appointed as the new Transport Minister while Dullas Alahapperuma was appointed as the Minister of Mass Media, Gamini Lokuge the Minister of Power and Namal Rajapaksa as the Minister of Development Affairs Coordination apart from his current portfolio of Youth and Sports.

The cabinet reshuffle took place in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Heads were changed as both the Health and Education sectors continued to face serious issues.

Wanniarachchi has come under criticism for mismanaging the Covid situation while G.L Peiris has been facing issues over salary anomalies in the education sector.

Both G.L Peiris and Dullas Alahapperuma have served as Foreign Minister and Media Minister in the past. (Colombo Gazette)