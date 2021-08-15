Wedding functions banned until further notice

Wedding functions have been banned from 17th August until further notice, Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva said.

The Government said that wedding functions cannot be held at home or any other venue.

Last week, the Government had decided to reduce the number of participants permitted for weddings to 50.

The decision had been taken to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Earlier the Government permitted 150 guests at a venue for a wedding that can accommodate over 500 guests.

However, now the Government has decided to completely ban wedding functions until further notice with effect from 17th August. (Colombo Gazette)