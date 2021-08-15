Two suspects remanded for assaulting PHIs

Two suspects have been remanded for assaulting two Public Health Inspectors (PHI) engaged in Covid related work in Dikwella.

The Police said that the incident had occurred on Friday when the PHIs had visited a house where the inmates were quarantined.

According to the Police, two suspects had assaulted and obstructed the PHIs from carrying out their duties.

As a result, the two suspects were arrested and produced before a Magistrate yesterday (Saturday).

The Police said the Magistrate ordered the two suspects to be remanded till 23rd August.

The Police recalled that recently the father of a Covid patient had been arrested for assaulting and spitting on a PHI in Giriulla.

The incident had taken place when the PHI had gone to the area to insect a Covid positive individual.

A similar incident had occurred in December last year.

The incident had occurred in Atulugama, Bandaragama as a result of which the accused was jailed for six years. (Colombo Gazette)