Taliban take Government’s last northern stronghold Mazar-i-Sharif

“They are going door to door and we are at home and unfortunately we can’t do anything,” he said. “We are very afraid. My child is very afraid and my wife is crying now. What should we do tomorrow?”

Other areas also fell to the Taliban on Saturday, including the capitals of Paktika and Kunar provinces.

Unverified footage from the city of Asadabad, in Kunar, showed people waving the Taliban flag and walking through the streets.

The Taliban are now in control of more than half the provincial capitals in the country. The only major cities to remain under government control are Kabul and Jalalabad.

In Kabul, people who had fled the Taliban offensive could do little but wait with apprehension to see what comes next.

Some reported that militant commanders elsewhere were demanding families hand over unmarried girls and women to become wives for their fighters.

Muzhda, 35, a single woman who fled from Parwan to Kabul with her two sisters, said she would take her own life rather than let the Taliban force her to marry.

“I am crying day and night,” she told AFP news agency.

Also in the capital, residents formed long queues at banks trying to withdraw their savings. Some branches had reportedly already run out of money.