Sri Lankans stranded in Afghanistan are to be evacuated, the Foreign Ministry said.
A number of Sri Lankans are said to be employed in Afghanistan.
Taliban fighters were at the gates of the capital Kabul today (Sunday) and sought the unconditional surrender of the Government, as Afghans and foreigners alike raced for the exit, signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.
Reuters reported that civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose a brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights rushed to leave the country, lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings. Helicopters buzzed overhead, some apparently evacuating personnel at the U.S. Embassy.
According to Reuters, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in over a week, despite the hundreds of billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces. (Colombo Gazette)
I do not have that much hope on South Asia.
Twelve years ago I felt that this world has a serious issue and made a decision do something about it. One particular day I made a decision that making money or getting married should not my priority. Many of the people who know me understand what I am talking about. I am talking about the day Australian Government deleted my citizenship and two billion South Asians who turned their back on me, including my relatives and friends. Twelve years have gone, but no remorse from the Australian Government and South Asians. I will give back to ruthless convicts and corrupt South Asians until I have my last breath.
The Australian Government deleted my citizenship for making awareness of the Australian Aboriginal people’s and refugees’ hardships and traumatised me as an illegal immigrant. My relatives who came to my Australian citizenship ceremony said I could have faked it. How can I fake a ceremony which was organised by the Australian Government? I do not have a criminal record but have an Australian Business degree and postgraduate qualification in Human Resources Management. However, South Asians believed the Australian Government than me. That day I decided I must do everything to enlighten the dragon and support its advancement.
China has to re-educate the Taliban and other radicals in the region about the Five Eyes countries’ invasions from 16th century to 21st century. Their ies about Iraq invasion, war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan etc. Otherwise, the US will continue to push radicals against China. Pakistan is almost the same as Taliban. Indians also radicals in a away. Radicals are always radicals, some are radicals in the name of religious beliefs, some are radicals when it comes to following the western system (Western tricks), some are radicals in the name of caste, and some are radicals in the name of language. I don’t have that much hope on South Asia. I went to the Pakistan High Commission in Canberra, Australia to inform my struggles as a writer. I gave a letter addressed to the High Commissioner, but they didn’t accept it. The way they dressed gave me a hint ‘they are not evolved to be a 21st century humanity’.
