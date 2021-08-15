Only 50 percent at restaurants, no social gatherings

Only 50 percent of the seating capacity will be permitted at restaurants while social gatherings and events at hotels will not be permitted.

Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva said that only 50 percent of the seating capacity will be permitted at restaurants with effect from midnight tonight (Sunday).

He also said that social gatherings and events at hotels and public halls will not be permitted from tonight.

The steps have been taken to further contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi said that more restrictions are to be enforced.

She told heads of media institutions that the existing health guidelines will also be gazetted tomorrow (Monday).

Wanniarachchi said that all the health guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services will be made law through the Extraordinary Gazette notice.

The Health Minister said that a new set of guidelines will also be issued, especially for the Western Province. (Colombo Gazette)