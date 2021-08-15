Curfew declared from 10pm to 4am daily

A quarantine curfew has been declared from 10pm to 4am daily with effect from Monday 16th August.

Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva said that only essential services will be permitted to operate during the curfew.

The Police and military have also intensified security at provincial borders to prevent people from violating the inter-province travel ban.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that stern action will be taken against anyone violating the inter-province travel ban.

He said that vehicles attempting to cross provincial borders for no valid reason continue to be turned back.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police and military have been deployed at entry/exit points, including bridges, highways and expressways as well as byroads. (Colombo Gazette)