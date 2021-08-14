Royal-Thomian postponed as a result of Covid situation

The Royal-Thomian cricket match has been postponed as a result of the Covid situation.

The 142nd Annual Battle of the Blues between traditional rivals Royal College and S. Thomas’ College was to be played from September 9 to 11 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota.

The match, which was initially postponed from May 2021, was to take place behind closed doors without any spectators and sans any associated events.

The Health Ministry had approved the match to go ahead by following the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)