Rapid PCR test at BIA for passengers travelling to UAE

A Rapid PCR testing facility has been established at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to conduct Rapid PCR tests on passengers travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

The laboratory is operated by Asiri Laboratories and the service is available from 14th August 2021 to facilitate passengers who are mandatorily required to carry a negative Rapid PCR report obtained within 04 hours prior to the scheduled departure to enter their destinations in the UAE.

The passengers who are mandatorily required to obtain a Rapid PCR test report should bring their passport, NIC, and air ticket.

The cost for the Rapid PCR test will be Rs. 7,500.00/= (per pax) and the payment can be made at the airport sample collection site by cash, credit cards, or through a bank transfer prior to obtaining the services.

Passengers travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE), may reach the airport well in advance. Such passengers should report to the sample collection center only between 4 to 3 hours prior to their scheduled departure time.

For example, a passenger who is having a scheduled departure time of 1000hrs, should reach the sample collection center between 0600hrs and 0700hrs and collect his or her report between 0700hrs and 0800hrs and proceed to the departure terminal. Since there is a very limited time available, it is advisable to keep the currencies ready and have the prior registration at the Foreign Employment Bureau in order to proceed to the check-in counters in time.

Passengers who have undergone the Rapid PCR test will be required to remain in the dedicated area and be alerted through SMS when the report is ready. A hard copy should be collected from the testing site. The test reports will also be sent through WhatsApp to the passenger’s nominated phone number.

If any passenger is tested positive for COVID-19, such passenger will be isolated from the public and the testing area and officials of the Ministry of Health will be notified. (Colombo Gazette)