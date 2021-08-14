Police to begin arresting people without face masks

The Police are to begin arresting people moving around in public without face masks.

A special operation is to be launched today to arrest anyone not wearing a face mask in public.

Meanwhile, from 15th September the vaccination card (fully vaccinated) has been made mandatory when entering public places.

Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the vaccination card will also be mandatory in places like hotels and restaurants.

Persons without vaccination cards, confirming that they have received both doses of the vaccine, will not be allowed to enter public places. (Colombo Gazette)