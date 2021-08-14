Pakistan assures unconditional support to Sri Lanka

Pakistan today assured it will continue to extend unconditional support to Sri Lanka at all fora.

The High Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistani community in Sri Lanka today celebrated the 75th Independence Day (The Diamond Jubilee) with traditional fervor and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, dynamic, progressive, tolerant and democratic Islamic welfare state.

The High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak hoisted the national flag of Pakistan in vibrant and colorful ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

Ms. Ayesha Abu Bakr Fahad, Second Secretary (Political) read out the message of the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, quoting, “Pakistanis are a brilliant and brave nation, that has made tremendous successes in various fields making the country distinguished from other nations. The world must appreciate the fact that Pakistan singularly fought a long-drawn war against terrorism and eventually defeated the menace. Similarly, the development of nuclear deterrence by Pakistan is a great achievement that has made the country’s defence impregnable”.

The message of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was read out for the audience by Ms. Asmma Kamal, Commercial Secretary. The message included: “As we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We have surmounted monumental challenges during the course of our history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation. Even today, the changing regional dynamics along with some domestic issues continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation”.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner of Pakistan, paid tribute to the forefathers of the nation who faced insurmountable challenges and gave unparalleled sacrifices for achieving the dream of Pakistan. Our elders sacrificed their present for our future. He reiterated that 14th August is the day of happiness; a day of bowing our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity, faith and discipline for the objectives, for which the country was created.

On Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, based on mutual respect, understanding and close cooperation. He further said that Pakistan has always extended unconditional support to Sri Lanka at all fora and will always continue to do so.

The event was well-attended by a good number of participants including members of the Pakistani community, officials and families of the High Commission, local dignitaries, journalists and friends of Pakistan. (Colombo Gazette)