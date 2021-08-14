More restrictions to be enforced in Western Province

More restrictions are to be enforced in the Western Province, Health Minister Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi said today.

She told heads of media institutions that the existing health guidelines will also be gazetted on Monday.

Wanniarachchi said that all the health guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services will be made law through the Extraordinary Gazette notice.

The Health Minister said that a new set of guidelines will also be issued, especially for the Western Province.

The coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in Western Province as opposed to other areas in the country.

The Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts have seen a high number of people infected with the coronavirus in the past few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)